Rents at affordable tower in Makiki to start at $542 a month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 201-unit affordable rental tower in lower Makiki had its grand opening Thursday, with officials hoping that it’s the first of many in the area.

Gov. David Ige and state Supreme Court Justice Mark Recktenwald attended the event for Hale Kalele.

“This project is significant because it took an aging building on underutilized state land and transformed into new affordable rental units for a segment of our community that is most in need,” said Hawaii Housing Finance director Denise Iseri-Matsubara.

Families who wish to apply cannot earn more than $72,480 a year to qualify.

The complex is home to a juvenile services center located on portions of the first and second floors.

Monthly rent will run from $664 to $1,480 for a two-bedroom unit, $570 to $1,250 for a one-bedroom unit and $542 to $1,177 for a studio.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.