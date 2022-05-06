Open House: Desirable home in Mililani and beautiful modern unit in Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, a very desirable 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home with a downstairs den. This perimeter lot home is on a cul-de-sac with beautiful views of forests and mountains, with a three-car garage which can be converted into another room. This house has a freshly painted exterior and a new roof complete with solar panels. There’s two living areas and a formal dining room, and 9 newly installed Double pained windows in the back living room. Check out this open house, conveniently located near shopping centers, theaters, and restaurants.

Next up, let’s head back into town where you’ll find this bright, modern, and move-in-ready apartment. It has spectacular views of the ocean and the Honolulu Skyline. Relax on your spacious lanai overlooking the city. Enjoy the expansive recreation deck including pool, BBQ’s, cabanas, and lounging areas. And for the fitness enthusiasts, there’s a fitness room, outdoor fitness circuit, tennis and pickleball courts and sauna! It’s located in charismatic Kakaako with the award-winning SALT Shopping Center just around the corner. Plus, it’s perched above Restaurant Row, iconic Aloha Tower, and Honolulu Harbor. Schedule your private showing today!

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank!

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.