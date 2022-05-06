Tributes
New attorney for Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspect retracts request to reduce bail

Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspect Juan Baron returned to court on Thursday with a new lawyer.
Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspect Juan Baron returned to court on Thursday with a new lawyer.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:31 PM HST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of killing a man at his Hawaii Loa Ridge home appeared in court on Thursday with a new attorney.

Attorney Miles Breiner is now representing Juan Baron.

The 23-year-old allegedly confessed to killing his 73-year-old lover Gary Ruby. His remains were found in a bathtub at his home encased in concrete.

Baron is being held without bail. His former attorney requested a hearing Thursday to possibly change that, but Baron’s new counsel withdrew it.

“Your honor if we can turn to oral motion for supervised release bail reduction. This was made by my previous counsel. Because we are new to the case and have yet to review any, I would like to retract that oral motion on supervised release and bail reduction,” Breiner said.

Baron pleaded not guilty last month to second-degree murder and identity theft. He remains in custody at OCCC.

His trial is now set for June 20.

