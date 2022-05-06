Lt. Gov. Josh Green files papers with Office of Elections for gubernatorial run

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lt. Gov. Josh Green filed papers with the state Office of Elections on Friday for his gubernatorial run.

“I’m very excited about the future,” Green said, speaking to reporters alongside his wife Jaime.

“Hawaii has gone through a lot these past couple years. Our ‘ohana in the state of Hawaii is up to challenge and we’re really excited to take on any challenges of the future.”

Green officially announced his run for the office in February on HNN’s Sunrise show.

His public appearance Friday comes just a day before Congressman Kai Kahele is expected to announce he’s also throwing his hat into the race.

Former First Lady Vicky Cayetano is also a Democratic contender for the job.

Meanwhile, former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced earlier this week

