Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Inmate visitations canceled at Hawaii Island jail amid spike in COVID cases

A sharp sell-off left the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than 1,000 points lower Thursday.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:19 PM HST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A spike in COVID cases has prompted Hawaii Community Correctional Center officials to cancel visitations this weekend.

Several housing units at the Hawaii Island jail have been placed on quarantine and isolation status.

There will be inmate visitation this weekend at the Hale Nani housing unit location near Panaewa.

The state Public Safety Department said it continues to encourage all staff and inmates to voluntarily get tested and receive the vaccine.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Security guard critically injured after being struck with stainless steel water bottle
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

Alexander and Amy Aquino
Prosecutors: Stepfather allegedly chained child to porch, beat him with 2-by-4
The lawsuit demands change.
Lawsuit claims Molokai Community Health Center administered expired vaccines to children
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Mauka clouds will begin to lift more this weekend, just in time for Mother’s Day weekend
Honolulu police / file image
Amid spike in crime, prosecutor seeks stricter rules for parole violators
Among the many funding bills.. they approved more than one-point five billion dollars for...
Legislative session closes with over $1B secured for Native Hawaiian initiatives, affordable housing