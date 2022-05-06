Inmate visitations canceled at Hawaii Island jail amid spike in COVID cases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A spike in COVID cases has prompted Hawaii Community Correctional Center officials to cancel visitations this weekend.

Several housing units at the Hawaii Island jail have been placed on quarantine and isolation status.

There will be inmate visitation this weekend at the Hale Nani housing unit location near Panaewa.

The state Public Safety Department said it continues to encourage all staff and inmates to voluntarily get tested and receive the vaccine.

