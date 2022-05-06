Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Former police officer gets 5 years for rough arrest of woman with dementia

Hopp had faced anywhere from probation up to eight years behind bars after pleading guilty to...
Hopp had faced anywhere from probation up to eight years behind bars after pleading guilty to second-degree assault in March under a deal with prosecutors that was opposed by Garner’s family.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:04 PM HST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A former Colorado police officer shown on body camera video roughly arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia and later seen joking about it with colleagues was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison.

Austin Hopp arrested Karen Garner in 2020 after she left a store without paying for about $14 worth of items in Loveland, about 50 miles north of Denver. Police body camera video shows that after she turned away from him, he grabbed her arm and pushed her to the ground, still holding the wildflowers she had been picking as she walked through a field.

Hopp had faced anywhere from probation up to eight years behind bars after pleading guilty to second-degree assault in March under a deal with prosecutors that was opposed by Garner’s family. He had faced a mandatory prison sentence of between 10 and 32 years under an original, more serious assault charge.

The footage shows that when Hopp had Garner pushed against the hood of his car, she tried to turn around and repeated that she was trying to go home. He then pushed her back against the car and moved her bent left arm up near her head, holding it, saying, “Are you finished? Are you finished? We don’t play this game.”

A federal lawsuit that Garner filed claimed he dislocated her shoulder. The city settled the lawsuit for $3 million, money which her family has said will pay for the around-the-clock care she has required after her condition deteriorated following her arrest.

Police station surveillance video released by Garner’s lawyer showed Hopp and others talking and at times laughing or joking about the arrest as they watch the body camera footage with Garner in a holding cell nearby. At one point, Hopp told the others to listen for the “pop” during the part of footage when Garner’s shoulder was allegedly dislocated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Security guard critically injured after being struck with stainless steel water bottle
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks during the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year...
Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees during border visit
SpaceX has returned four astronauts from the International Space Station with a midnight...
Four NASA astronauts make successful splash down in Gulf of Mexico
In this photo made available by NASA, four commercial crew astronauts, from left, European...
SpaceX brings 4 astronauts home with midnight splashdown
Significant damage was reported in the Oklahoma city of Seminole where Gov. Kevin Stitt said...
Tornadoes strike Texas, Oklahoma, cause widespread damage
FILE - In this photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Russian navy...
Official: US gave intel before Ukraine sank Russian warship