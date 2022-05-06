Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Cloudy for your Aloha Friday, but beautiful weather to return this weekend

Your top local headlines for Friday, May 6, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:31 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will hold firm through the middle of next week, with only minor fluctuations in strength.

A disturbance west of the state will bring considerable high cloud cover to the islands Friday, with the high clouds thinning out Saturday and vacating the area entirely on Sunday.

Otherwise, fairly typical trade wind weather can be expected through the next seven days, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a stray shower reaching leeward communities from time to time.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Northwest and south shores will be dropping below advisory levels through the weekend. No significant swells are expected for the next several days.

East shores will remain elevated but choppy due to the breezy trade winds.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 7, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 7, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise at 5:00 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Hawaii News Now Sunrise at 5:00 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, April, 11, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, April, 11, 2022

Most Read

It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Security guard critically injured after being struck with stainless steel water bottle
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

Water from one of the water lines tainted by an apparent petroleum spill at Red Hill.
Survey: Roughly 2,000 people sickened by Red Hill water contamination crisis
Less than a month ago, there were no cases in the ICU — as of Thursday, there are five.
With 71 COVID hospitalizations, Healthcare Association of Hawaii calls number a ‘surge’
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise News Roundup (May 6, 2022)
Red dresses were used to represent missing and murdered Native Hawaiian women and girls.
Dozens of red dresses splayed across Waikiki to highlight issue of sex trafficking