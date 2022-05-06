Forecast: Cloudy for your Aloha Friday, but beautiful weather to return this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will hold firm through the middle of next week, with only minor fluctuations in strength.

A disturbance west of the state will bring considerable high cloud cover to the islands Friday, with the high clouds thinning out Saturday and vacating the area entirely on Sunday.

Otherwise, fairly typical trade wind weather can be expected through the next seven days, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a stray shower reaching leeward communities from time to time.

Northwest and south shores will be dropping below advisory levels through the weekend. No significant swells are expected for the next several days.

East shores will remain elevated but choppy due to the breezy trade winds.

