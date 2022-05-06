Fireknife World Championships return to Polynesian Cultural Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s largest Samoan cultural gathering is happening now at the Polynesian Cultural Center through May 12.

The We Are Samoa Festival will feature the 2022 Fireknife World Championships with dancers competing from the United States as well as Samoa, Tahiti, Japan and Australia.

The men’s competition is happening next Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and the men’s finals will take place next Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Unfortunately, the women’s competition was canceled because of international travel restrictions.

The High School Samoan Cultural Arts Festival happening this weekend on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.

Also on Saturday, the festival hosts the JERI Series film screening at 3:00 p.m. The three-part, short film series highlights the story of a woman fireknife dancer named Jeri.

You can buy tickets online.

