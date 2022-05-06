Tributes
Episode 111: The ‘muthas’ get a SUP yoga lesson

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:22 PM HST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Who knew you could discover inner peace while balancing on a stand-up paddle board?

On this Mother’s Day week, the ‘muthas’ are trying SUP yoga under the instruction of Yumi Hi!

The certified yoga teacher and former competitive tandem surfer has been leading classes at the Hilton Hawaiian Lagoon for the past nine years.

Listen now as Yumi takes you through the steps of becoming centered in mind, body and spirit on the water!

