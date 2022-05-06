Episode 111: The ‘muthas’ get a SUP yoga lesson

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Who knew you could discover inner peace while balancing on a stand-up paddle board?

On this Mother’s Day week, the ‘muthas’ are trying SUP yoga under the instruction of Yumi Hi!

The certified yoga teacher and former competitive tandem surfer has been leading classes at the Hilton Hawaiian Lagoon for the past nine years.

Listen now as Yumi takes you through the steps of becoming centered in mind, body and spirit on the water!

