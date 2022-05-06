DOE criticized for spending just 27% of its $950M COVID relief package

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Education is facing criticism over how slow it is spending federal funding with little to no impact.

The Star-Advertiser reports that only 27% of the $950 million in COVID relief has been spent so far.

Red tape, staffing shortages, and other issues are being blamed.

Parents and teachers say there’s been no significant improvement in education.

The Board of Education was scheduled to address the issue Thursday, but it has been removed from the agenda.

