Critics say Tupola proposal that would limit City Council terms is conflict of interest

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An effort to set term limits for Honolulu City Council members is stirring criticism among some ethics advocates.

Civil Beat first reported that Honolulu Councilmember Andria Tupola is proposing a city charter amendment that would limit council members to two, four-year terms in total and would not allow them to return after taking a break.

If the amendment goes forward, it would prevent former Councilmember Ron Menor from taking office again in January regardless of whether his constituents vote to elect him.

Currently, City Councilmembers are allowed to serve two terms back-to-back, leave office, and then return. That’s what Distict 9 candidate Ron Menor has done.

Civil Beat reported that some observers, including Menor, point out Tupola has received $17,500 from one of Menor’s opponents in the race — Keone Simon.

Tupola denies the accusation and says that the proposal, which passed first reading on Wednesday, is part of a long-term effort to get new faces in local leadership.

