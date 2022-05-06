Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

City sets aside day to raise awareness about missing and murdered Native Hawaiian women

A sharp sell-off left the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than 1,000 points lower Thursday.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:53 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi proclaimed Thursday as Missing and Murdered Native Hawaiian Women and Girls Day in a ceremony held at Honolulu Hale.

The Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls Task Force was also recognized for their important work in raising awareness on the crisis.

People across the country are taking the day to recognize the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls, whether through sex trafficking, domestic violence, or other exploitation.

According to the Hawaii State Commission, Native Hawaiian women and girls represent 67% to 77% of sex trafficking victims in Hawaii.

To learn more about the issue or to access helpline numbers, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Security guard critically injured after being struck with stainless steel water bottle
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

Alexander and Amy Aquino
Prosecutors: Stepfather allegedly chained child to porch, beat him with 2-by-4
The lawsuit demands change.
Lawsuit claims Molokai Community Health Center administered expired vaccines to children
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Mauka clouds will begin to lift more this weekend, just in time for Mother’s Day weekend
Honolulu police / file image
Amid spike in crime, prosecutor seeks stricter rules for parole violators
Among the many funding bills.. they approved more than one-point five billion dollars for...
Legislative session closes with over $1B secured for Native Hawaiian initiatives, affordable housing