City sets aside day to raise awareness about missing and murdered Native Hawaiian women

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi proclaimed Thursday as Missing and Murdered Native Hawaiian Women and Girls Day in a ceremony held at Honolulu Hale.

The Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls Task Force was also recognized for their important work in raising awareness on the crisis.

People across the country are taking the day to recognize the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls, whether through sex trafficking, domestic violence, or other exploitation.

According to the Hawaii State Commission, Native Hawaiian women and girls represent 67% to 77% of sex trafficking victims in Hawaii.

