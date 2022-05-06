‘Bringing it back home’: Hawaii contestant prepares for ‘American Song Contest’ finals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Part-time Hawaii resident Tenelle needs your votes to win NBC’s music competition show, “American Song Contest.”

Despite placing 10th overall in the semi-finals, Tenelle made it to the grand finals with fan votes.

Filled with emotion, Tenelle spoke to Hawaii News Now about her reaction to the big news.

“I’m winning this show and I’m bringing it back home to the islands, that’s it,” she said. “I’m carrying Polynesia on my back, you know, that made me just overwhelmed with emotions.”

Tenelle takes pride in what sets her apart from her fellow contestants.

“What’s so beautiful is we have creative control,” she said.

Giving a little sneak peak into her performance, Tenelle said Polynesians dancers will be with her on stage.

“I’m going to bring our reality to real TV and be able to show them that this is us. This is who we are as Polynesians. And this is not just a vacation spot for us. This is entirely who we are,” Tenelle added.

“I know that all I want to do is to make our Polynesians proud.”

“American Song Contest” airs Monday night on KHNL.

