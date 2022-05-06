Tributes
BOE zeroes in on top 3 finalists for superintendent of Hawaii’s public schools


By HNN Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:01 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Education officially announced the top three finalists for the superintendent of Hawaii’s public schools.

They are:

  • Darrel Galera, a leadership consultant for the Hawaii Center for Instructional Leadership. Galera is the former Moanalua High School principal and has previously served on the BOE as a deputy district superintendent for the Leeward Oahu district.
  • Keith Hayashi, the current interim superintendent, a post he held during the search for the state’s last superintendent, Christina Kishimoto. Hayashi is the former Waipahu High School principal and Pearl City/Waipahu Complex area superintendent.
  • And Caprice Young, the president of the Education Growth Group in Los Angeles. Young has served as the superintendent and CEO of several charter school systems, in addition to other leadership roles pertaining to budget, infrastructure, and global service.

The finalists will be interviewed by a search committee composed of four Board of Education members and 12 other education stakeholders.

Their next interviews are scheduled for May 19.

