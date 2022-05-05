Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Several vehicles damaged after massive tree crashes onto Likelike Highway

Authorities are responding after a massive tree fell onto Likelike Highway on Wednesday afternoon, damaging several vehicles.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:34 PM HST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are responding after a massive tree fell onto Likelike Highway on Wednesday afternoon, damaging several vehicles.

The tree fell on the Kaneohe-bound lanes right before the tunnel at around 12:45 p.m.

Police closed both lanes and urged drivers to use alternate routes as crews cleaned up the area.

A massive tree fell onto Likelike Highway Wednesday afternoon, causing major backups.
A massive tree fell onto Likelike Highway Wednesday afternoon, causing major backups.(MAI KASHIHARA)

One of the vehicles hit by the fallen tree included a van, whose back end was completely crushed.

“The car in front of me was the one that got totaled, completely half of the whole entire frame was just cut off and smashed,” said Mai Kashihara, whose car was also damaged.

“My car got hit by the smaller branches and then my wheel got hit and my bumper got hit, but nothing like major damage.”

Kashihara said thankfully she was not injured in the incident. Her car was towed to a shop for repair.

HNN has reached out to Emergency Medical Services for information on any injuries.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Security guard critically injured after being struck with stainless steel water bottle
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

Hawaii's vote by mail official ballot.
Hawaii voters could shake things up in 2022 elections
Alexander Aquino
Judge to hand down verdict for Big Island man accused of chaining teen to porch
Honolulu police headquarters in Honolulu.
Taxpayers to fund defense for retired detective linked to wrongful conviction case
A new roll of carpet is laid out once again at the Hawaiian Airlines terminal.
Crews replace carpet once again following flood damage at Honolulu airport
Darrius Clark, 15, and Brandon Clark, 17.
Brothers recount being robbed of life-saving devices by teens after school