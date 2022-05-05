Several vehicles damaged after massive tree crashes onto Likelike Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are responding after a massive tree fell onto Likelike Highway on Wednesday afternoon, damaging several vehicles.

The tree fell on the Kaneohe-bound lanes right before the tunnel at around 12:45 p.m.

Police closed both lanes and urged drivers to use alternate routes as crews cleaned up the area.

A massive tree fell onto Likelike Highway Wednesday afternoon, causing major backups. (MAI KASHIHARA)

One of the vehicles hit by the fallen tree included a van, whose back end was completely crushed.

“The car in front of me was the one that got totaled, completely half of the whole entire frame was just cut off and smashed,” said Mai Kashihara, whose car was also damaged.

“My car got hit by the smaller branches and then my wheel got hit and my bumper got hit, but nothing like major damage.”

Kashihara said thankfully she was not injured in the incident. Her car was towed to a shop for repair.

HNN has reached out to Emergency Medical Services for information on any injuries.

This story will be updated.

