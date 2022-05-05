Tributes
Rainbow Warriors volleyball meets Ball State in NCAA semifinals

After taking care of business against North Greenville, the Rainbow Warriors volleyball team now sets their sights on Ball state in the NCAA semifinals.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:00 PM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After taking care of business against North Greenville, the Rainbow Warriors volleyball team now sets their sights on Ball state in the NCAA semifinals.

As the Bows make their way up the bracket, they are set to meet a familiar foe.

UH faced Ball State earlier in the season and unfortunately it went the way of the Cardinals, getting swept in their two match series back in January, however the warriors say that was in the past and they are determined to make it back to the final round.

“I’m excited to be playing against a really good Ball State team.” Head coach Charlie Wade told reporters. “Obviously, we saw them earlier in the year and they are you know a talented veteran group.”

Hawaii made it into the semi’s after taking down the Crusaders in a sweep, now set for a rematch with BSU, after they were on the wrong end of a sweep earlier in the season.

However, they were without three key starters in Jakob Thelle, Chaz Galloway and Guilherme Voss due to some illness and injury.

“Even though we didn’t have three starters, we didn’t have Guilherme, we didn’t have Jakob and we didn’t have Chaz, I think we fought really hard and it was like at the end of the series, like we lost it.” UH opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias said. “You know we lost some points and yeah we should’ve worked harder.”

Now at full strength, they want to leave their last meeting with the cardinals in the past, looking to show them what the rainbow warriors really have to offer.

“I don’t think that parts really relevant you know, we’re not the same team clearly clearly and it’s been a long season.” Coach Wade said. “I’m sure they’ve evolved also you know, tomorrow’s a totally different match up and two really different teams.”

And for the players that weren’t available for their match in Muncie, Indiana, it’s personal

Wanting to show out after watching the loss from their couches.

“It was gruesome.” UH middle blocker Guilherme Voss said. “Both me and Jakob, we live together so we were at home watching the games and having to be watch that and not affect it at all, but now we’re all here and we’ll have a proper matchup against them l, so glad to be here and to be able to have this rematch with them.”

The match is set for Thursday, streaming on ncaa.com.

First serve is set for 4:30 p.m. Hawaii time.

