After years of declining numbers, Hawaiian monk seals are making a comeback

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in over two decades, the Hawaiian monk seal population has surpassed 1,500, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Tuesday.

As one of the world’s most endangered species, this upward trend is a good sign that conservation efforts have been working.

The monk seal population is on a long road to recovery — needing more than double the current number of monk seals to move away from being an endangered species, NOAA said.

Low pup survival rates in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands continue to be a concern.

NOAA said it is motivated to actively engage in life-saving interventions for the pups.

