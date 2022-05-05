Judge to hand down verdict for Big Island man accused of chaining teen to porch

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County prosecutors announced Wednesday that a judge will hand down a verdict for a man accused of chaining a teenager to his porch.

Officials said Alexander Aquino and his wife allegedly locked a 14-year-old outside their home in South Kona last year on multiple occasions.

The 47-year-old faces charges of unlawful imprisonment of a minor.

A Kona Circuit Court judge will provide the verdict on May 18.

Meanwhile, Aquino’s wife, who faces the same charges pleaded “no contest” in April. She is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

Officials said Aquino and his wife were granted supervised release, despite prosecutors’ objections, pending their upcoming court dates.

Both face up to five years in prison if convicted.

