Honor Fight Network to serve Hawaii veterans

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Honor Flight Network will soon bring Hawaii veterans to the nation’s capital so they can visit the memorials built in their honor. The network has served more than 250,000 veterans since 2005, free of charge to the veterans.

Honor Flight Network CEO Meredith Rosenbeck said the group expects to bring the first Hawaii planeload of veterans to Washington, D.C. in early November.

Rosenbeck said, “With the partnership with Alaska Airlines. We’re going to be able to bring groups of veterans together from Hawaii. And so they’ll have that shared bond of traveling together for the first time and coming to D.C. to their memorials.”

The Honor Flight Network gives priority to veterans from World War II and those who are terminally ill. The group said it will run its flights out of the Honolulu International Airport, and said it will help transport veterans from other islands to Honolulu before flying them to Washington, D.C.

If you or a veteran you know are interested in participating in an honor flight, you can apply on the Honor Flight Network website or email Bobbie Bradley at bbradley@honorflight.org.

Each veteran must have a companion traveling with them, and the Honor Flight Network asks the companion to provide a donation. The final amount for Hawaii flights has not yet been set, but veterans are not charged.

