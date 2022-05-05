Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Honor Fight Network to serve Hawaii veterans

Honor Fight Network to serve Hawaii veterans
Honor Fight Network to serve Hawaii veterans
By David Ade
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:47 AM HST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Honor Flight Network will soon bring Hawaii veterans to the nation’s capital so they can visit the memorials built in their honor. The network has served more than 250,000 veterans since 2005, free of charge to the veterans.

Honor Flight Network CEO Meredith Rosenbeck said the group expects to bring the first Hawaii planeload of veterans to Washington, D.C. in early November.

Rosenbeck said, “With the partnership with Alaska Airlines. We’re going to be able to bring groups of veterans together from Hawaii. And so they’ll have that shared bond of traveling together for the first time and coming to D.C. to their memorials.”

The Honor Flight Network gives priority to veterans from World War II and those who are terminally ill. The group said it will run its flights out of the Honolulu International Airport, and said it will help transport veterans from other islands to Honolulu before flying them to Washington, D.C.

If you or a veteran you know are interested in participating in an honor flight, you can apply on the Honor Flight Network website or email Bobbie Bradley at bbradley@honorflight.org.

Each veteran must have a companion traveling with them, and the Honor Flight Network asks the companion to provide a donation. The final amount for Hawaii flights has not yet been set, but veterans are not charged.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Security guard critically injured after being struck with stainless steel water bottle
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

Hopp had faced anywhere from probation up to eight years behind bars after pleading guilty to...
Former police officer gets 5 years for rough arrest of woman with dementia
File image of Hawaiian Monk Seals on Hawaii beaches. (Image: Hawaiian Monk Seal Research Program)
After years of declining numbers, Hawaiian monk seals are making a comeback
Walmart and Kohl's agreed to pay a collective $5.5 million in collective penalties for alleged...
DOJ: Walmart and Kohl’s to pay collective $5.5 million in settlement for deceptive advertising
HNN News Brief
HNN News Brief (May 5, 2022)
A California couple recently found hundreds of birds inside their home.
VIDEO: Hundreds of birds take over couple’s home, cleanup continues