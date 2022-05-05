Forecast: Breezy winds, cloudy skies with a few showers expected through Friday

Tributes
Forecast: Breezy winds, cloudy skies with scattered showers expected through Friday
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:12 AM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy winds will hold into the middle of next week. A disturbance west of the state will bring considerable high cloud cover to the islands Thursday and Friday, with the high clouds thinning out Saturday and vacating the area entirely on Sunday. Otherwise, fairly typical trade wind weather can be expected through the next 7 days, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a stray shower reaching leeward communities from time to time.

Surf along south facing shores will hold at advisory levels through the day Thursday, then drop off into the weekend. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain up Thursday, then drop off later Friday. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through next week

