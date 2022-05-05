Tributes
FBI: CA suspect accused of fatally shooting man in front of his family may be on Oahu

Uatesoni Paasi
Uatesoni Paasi(FBI)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:00 PM HST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The FBI is searching for a California murder suspect who was last seen in the Honolulu area as recently as April.

Authorities said 28-year-old Uatesoni Paasi allegedly shot a man in San Jose while the victim’s young child and wife were standing next to him. The FBI said it was over a verbal dispute.

Officials said Paasi knew the victim as they lived in the same apartment complex.

The FBI said Paasi is also related to murder suspects in a separate Bay Area killing, who were arrested in Honolulu recently.

Paasi is described as 6-foot-1, 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information or if you spot Paasi, is asked to call the Honolulu FBI at (808) 566-4300.

