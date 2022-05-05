Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Deputy on beach patrol runs over woman lying in sand, sheriff’s office says

A deputy in Florida struck a beachgoer with his patrol vehicle Wednesday, officials said.
A deputy in Florida struck a beachgoer with his patrol vehicle Wednesday, officials said.(MariuszBlach/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:12 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A deputy on beach patrol ran over a woman who was lying out on a Florida beach Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Todd Brien, who has been with the department for eight years, struck a 23-year-old beachgoer with his patrol vehicle in St. Pete Beach while she was lying on her back in the sand.

According to investigators, the front driver-side tire of Brien’s Chevy Tahoe drove over the victim’s right side and mid-to-upper back area.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured, and officials are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Security guard critically injured after being struck with stainless steel water bottle
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

Susan Lemley is accused of helping a convicted murderer escape in Alabama, according to court...
Woman accused of helping convicted murderer escape, court docs say
Airbnb said users without a history of positive reviews will not be allowed to book a property...
Airbnb to crack down on parties following deaths of 2 teens
A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. ...
Wall Street slumps, erasing a big rally from a day earlier
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Heard: Depp team of enablers shielded his drug, alcohol use
Earlier, Emory University said police were responding to an active shooter on campus. That...
Students at Emory University told to shelter in place