Brothers recount being robbed of life-saving devices by teens after school

PUKALANI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui father wants to raise awareness about bullying in his community.

His son was robbed in Pukalani last week and now the teen is being harassed about the crime.

“Once the gun was pulled out, it was a lot of anger, but a lot of fear obviously,” said Darrius Clark.

Darrius, 15, and his older brother Brandon, 17, were having lunch at Kula Malu Park in Pukalani after school last Wednesday when four teens came up to them.

One of them pointed a gun at Darrius and told him to open his bag.

“He was like, ‘Open you’re [expletive] bag!’ And he pulled out a gun,” Darrius said.

“I was freaking out,” Brandon said.

It happened to be the bag where Darrius keeps his asthma pump and EpiPen. He carries it wherever he goes in case he needs it to save his life.

“The whole situation was messed up. But then them stealing things he needs to survive is even more messed up on a whole different step — in a different direction that shouldn’t be in. That’s like stealing someone’s insulin or like life support system,” said Brandon.

Brandon took a video of the suspects jumping into a vehicle and fleeing. He called 911, reported the license plate and helped police find the suspects.

The Maui Police Department also later found the firearm. It turned out to be a BB gun that looked like a real gun.

Police say four juvenile males ages ranging from 15 to 17 were arrested for first-degree robbery. The 15-year-old was also arrested for driving without a license. The 17-year-old was also arrested for promoting a detrimental drug. They were both sent to Oahu. Two 16-year-olds were arrested and released to their guardians.

Despite the arrests, Darrius is now dealing with the aftermath. He says he is now being harassed by the suspects and their friends in school.

“Daily it’s getting more aggressive. Like in the hallways, some of their friends kind of shoulder check me,” Darrius said.

“He was followed home from school,” said Darrius and Brandon’s father Johnnie. “And in school, he gets pointed out and eyed up a lot.”

The Clarks want the community to be aware and help them take a stand against bullying.

“As a community I hope people stand up for what is right,” Johnnie said.

