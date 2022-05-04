Warriors volleyball sweeps North Greenville to advance to NCAA Tournament semifinals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Win and advance.

That was the first step for the Rainbow Warriors volleyball team tonight as they began their quest for another National Championship, sweeping North Greenville as they move their name up the bracket.

The ‘Bows got cooking fast, easily taking the first set, showing why they’re the defending National champs, but In the second set UH put in cruise control, letting GNU come back slightly.

“I thought the second we got a little loose and had some more errors then we usually do you know expect at for us.” Head coach Charlie Wade told reporters. “You know, lower than our standard, but being able to put it in play And go on some runs.”

However, they turned it back on to take set two and in the final set it would be much of the same, taking set three for a clean sweep.

Leading the way for Hawaii was their pair Greek freaks in Spyros Chakas and Dimitrios Mouchlias with Chakas smacking a team high 12 kills, four digs and three blocks while Mouchlias added ten kills, five digs and two blocks.

“Beginning with our passing and and then our guys did a great job in the middle of the court a lot and helped us open the court up for us.” Spyros Chakas said. “I think we did a great job of that and getting the blocking going, after the first set it felt better and I think we executed what we need to do and we got a win.”

The fans as much a part of the win as they showed up strong for the ‘Bows opening match.

“Hawaii athletics is home for us and represents us as a state, as people, that’s why.” UH fan Fuschia Yamashiro said. “In all sports whether it’s football, or basketball, now men’s volleyball, it represents us and they represent us very well on this national stage, what five over the last seven years amazing.”

And the feeling is mutual.

“It’s great for the sport and to get that kind of support for us.” Coach Wade said. “Mahalo to all the fans that came out tonight I hope they come out on Thursday.”

Hawaii meets Ball State in the semifinals on Thursday.

