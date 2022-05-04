Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Several White House correspondents’ dinner attendees test positive for COVID-19

Comedian Trevor Noah spoke at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday. (Source: CSPAN/CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:28 AM HST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Several attendees of the White House Correspondents Association dinner have tested positive for COVID-19.

Reporters and staffers from CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS and Politico have fallen ill.

Politico reports ABC’s Jon Karl has the virus.

He shook hands with President Joe Biden at the Saturday and sat next to Kim Kardashian, though it was unlikely Karl was infectious at the time.

The White House Correspondents Association said it had implemented protocols beyond local and federal guidance.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Suspect arrested in Downtown Honolulu attack that left security guard in critical condition
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

FILE - Rapper Kidd Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, is arraigned in New York on...
Rapper Kidd Creole sentenced to 16 years for fatal stabbing
While waiting for her family, Deputy Carey took the toddler into his patrol car and turned Baby...
VIDEO: Deputy watches Baby Shark with toddler while waiting for family to pick her up
Savannah, kitten saved from dumpster fire
Kitten recovering after being rescued from Las Vegas dumpster fire
FILE - Donald Trump Jr., speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Feb....
AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee
FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs'...
Dolly Parton, Eminem, Richie get into Rock Hall of Fame