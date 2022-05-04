Security guard critically injured following attack with stainless steel water bottle
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:10 PM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A security guard was critically injured Wednesday afternoon in Downtown Honolulu after being attacked with a stainless steel water bottle.
HPD says officers are at Fort Street Mall investigating the attempted murder case.
The 59-year-old victim was attacked around 5:30 p.m. EMS paramedics administered advanced life support on scene and transported him to a hospital.
There was no immediate word on any arrests or what led up to the assault.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
