After SCOTUS leak, experts weigh in on what a possible Roe repeal would mean for Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite the Supreme Court’s draft opinion that would throw out Roe v. Wade, experts say dramatic changes to abortion rights access in Hawaii are unlikely.

That’s because abortion rights are part of the state’s constitution.

“They’ve (the Supreme Court) never said that as a state, states can’t make their own rules,” said HNN political analyst Colin Moore.

“Hawaii did, California has, New York has, Massachusetts has. These are states where in state law, you can access abortion, so this Supreme Court case won’t have any effect on that.”

Although protections remain in the state, U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono ― who’s long been a staunch pro-choice advocate ― expressed outrage Tuesday with the draft high court opinion.

“I think that we should be so much more stunned by the fact that the radical right wing justices on the Supreme Court are prepared to eliminate a constitutional right that the women of this country have relied on for almost 50 years,” Hirono said.

On the other side of the debate, the pro-life Hawaii Family Forum agrees the impact on Hawaii law would be minimal but said increased awareness could lead to a rise in pregnancy support organizations.

“Whether it’s formula for the baby, whether it’s diapers, whether it’s child care, all of these things are gonna be the most important and critical need that women that choose to have their babies are gonna need,” said HFF president and CEO Eva Andrade.

“I think you’re gonna see a lot more organizations rise to provide those needs.”

In her remarks on Capitol Hill, Hirono expressed concern about potential ripple effects on other civil rights, saying the conservative court may also seek repeal of marriage equality.

