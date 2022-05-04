Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

After SCOTUS leak, experts weigh in on what a possible Roe repeal would mean for Hawaii

Despite the Supreme Court’s draft opinion that would throw out Roe v. Wade, experts say dramatic changes to abortion rights access in Hawaii are unlikely.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:16 PM HST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite the Supreme Court’s draft opinion that would throw out Roe v. Wade, experts say dramatic changes to abortion rights access in Hawaii are unlikely.

That’s because abortion rights are part of the state’s constitution.

“They’ve (the Supreme Court) never said that as a state, states can’t make their own rules,” said HNN political analyst Colin Moore.

“Hawaii did, California has, New York has, Massachusetts has. These are states where in state law, you can access abortion, so this Supreme Court case won’t have any effect on that.”

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

Although protections remain in the state, U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono ― who’s long been a staunch pro-choice advocate ― expressed outrage Tuesday with the draft high court opinion.

“I think that we should be so much more stunned by the fact that the radical right wing justices on the Supreme Court are prepared to eliminate a constitutional right that the women of this country have relied on for almost 50 years,” Hirono said.

On the other side of the debate, the pro-life Hawaii Family Forum agrees the impact on Hawaii law would be minimal but said increased awareness could lead to a rise in pregnancy support organizations.

“Whether it’s formula for the baby, whether it’s diapers, whether it’s child care, all of these things are gonna be the most important and critical need that women that choose to have their babies are gonna need,” said HFF president and CEO Eva Andrade.

“I think you’re gonna see a lot more organizations rise to provide those needs.”

In her remarks on Capitol Hill, Hirono expressed concern about potential ripple effects on other civil rights, saying the conservative court may also seek repeal of marriage equality.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Visitors among those targeted in rash of robberies
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

Ted's Bakery
Hit by supply chain issues, Ted’s Bakery to take their pies off the grocery shelves
High surf taken at the "Kewalos" surf spot on the south shore of Oahu on Oct. 4. More high surf...
Hundreds rescued as big surf pounds south shores
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Ala Moana Center offers deals to give thanks to active military, veterans
If it is repealed, more than 20 states could be impacted — but Hawaii is not one of them.
The Debrief: Both sides of abortion debate weigh in on SCOTUS draft opinion
Mauna Kea (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
Lawmakers pass bill to remove UH as sole management authority on Mauna Kea