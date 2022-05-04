LIST: It’s grad season! Hawaii commencement ceremonies kick off this weekend
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:51 PM HST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s graduation season!
The fun begins this Saturday with in-person commencement ceremonies for the University of Hawaii West Oahu and Chaminade University.
Other universities have planned commencements for later this month.
Here’s a look at the schedule:
May 7
May 13
- Honolulu Community College
- Leeward Community College
- Kapiolani Community College
- Kauai Community College
- Windward Community College
- Hawaii Community College (Hilo)
- UH Manoa (specific colleges and degrees)
May 14
- UH Manoa (specific colleges and degrees)
- UH Hilo
- Hawaii Community College–Palamanui (Kona)
- UH Maui College
Meanwhile, Hawaii public schools are set to kick off commencement ceremonies May 19.
[For a full list of public school commencement dates, click here]
The events will be in person, but there will be school-by-school protocols.
- Ceremonies must be held outdoors or in a venue with adequate ventilation or fans/filtration systems.
- All participants must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours prior to the ceremony.
- Graduates will be allowed to bring a pre-set number of household members as guests. The amount of guests will be determined by each school based on capacity.
- Masks must be worn at all times.
Officials said the guidance is subject to change.
