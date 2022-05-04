LIST: It’s grad season! Hawaii commencement ceremonies kick off this weekend

Tributes
Former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced Wednesday that he is dropping out of the race to be Hawaii's next governor.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:51 PM HST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s graduation season!

The fun begins this Saturday with in-person commencement ceremonies for the University of Hawaii West Oahu and Chaminade University.

Other universities have planned commencements for later this month.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

May 7
May 13
May 14

Meanwhile, Hawaii public schools are set to kick off commencement ceremonies May 19.

[For a full list of public school commencement dates, click here]

The events will be in person, but there will be school-by-school protocols.

  • Ceremonies must be held outdoors or in a venue with adequate ventilation or fans/filtration systems.
  • All participants must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours prior to the ceremony.
  • Graduates will be allowed to bring a pre-set number of household members as guests. The amount of guests will be determined by each school based on capacity.
  • Masks must be worn at all times.

Officials said the guidance is subject to change.

