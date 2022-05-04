Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘I just don’t want to feel unsafe’ - couple flees Florida amid ‘Don’t Say Gay’

Florida Congresswoman fights to pass the Equality Act amid slew of restrictive bills
‘I just don’t want to feel unsafe’ - couple flees Florida amid ‘Don’t Say Gay’
‘I just don’t want to feel unsafe’ - couple flees Florida amid ‘Don’t Say Gay’
By Molly Martinez
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:16 AM HST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, FL (Gray DC) - When Becky Richmond and her wife moved to Florida in 2017 - they were hopeful about their future.

“We moved here for the same reason a lot of people move here,’ said Richmond. “It’s warm, cheaper cost of living, it’s beautiful. But there’s also a huge, huge LGBTQ+ community. And it’s one of the things that we love most about it is that presence here.”

But that warm welcome has worn off.

“Unfortunately there is legislation that’s targeting trans kids, LGBTQ families, and we don’t want that for our children,” said Richmond, “We don’t want that for us.”

Becky says she and her wife plan on moving out of Florida this summer.

“I know that it’s better elsewhere, and I know that I don’t necessarily have to fight, but I want to. But also, I just I don’t want to feel unsafe,” said Richmond.

Here in Washington, Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL) is fighting to keep families like Becky’s in the sunshine state- but knows it’s an uphill battle.

“In Florida we do not have a human rights law, an equality act that bars discrimination’ said Castor.

That’s why castor co-sponsored the Equality Act that passed the house last year.

It protects people from discrimination based off sex, sexual orientation, gender identity in employment, housing, education and federally funded programs. But not everyone is on board.

“You don’t need to protect the rights of some by eliminating the rights of others - and that’s precisely what the equality act does” said Sarah Perry.

Perry, of the Heritage Foundation believes the bill would make those with traditional views of marriage acquiesce to the changing times.

The bill has yet to move in the senate - Perry says it likely has to do with the upcoming midterms.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Suspect arrested in Downtown Honolulu attack that left security guard in critical condition
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
Crews once again dealing with flood damage at Honolulu airport terminal
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 4,249 new COVID cases, 10 additional deaths over past week
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Suspect arrested in Downtown Honolulu attack that left security guard in critical condition
Ted's Bakery
Hit by supply chain issues, Ted’s Bakery to take their pies off the grocery shelves