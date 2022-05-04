Hit by supply chain issues, Ted’s Bakery to take their pies off the grocery shelves

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ted’s Bakery announced Tuesday that by the end of this month, you’ll only be able to get their famous pies at their Sunset Beach Bakery on Oahu’s North Shore.

The shop’s owners said supply chain issues have forced them to end their wholesale operations, meaning their pies won’t be sold in grocery stores after May 20.

The bakery said they’ve tried multiple subsidies over the last year, but with no success.

They hope to eventually return to wholesale — but for now the change is indefinite.

