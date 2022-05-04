Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hit by supply chain issues, Ted’s Bakery to take their pies off the grocery shelves

Ted's Bakery
Ted's Bakery(Ted's Bakery)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:29 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ted’s Bakery announced Tuesday that by the end of this month, you’ll only be able to get their famous pies at their Sunset Beach Bakery on Oahu’s North Shore.

The shop’s owners said supply chain issues have forced them to end their wholesale operations, meaning their pies won’t be sold in grocery stores after May 20.

The bakery said they’ve tried multiple subsidies over the last year, but with no success.

They hope to eventually return to wholesale — but for now the change is indefinite.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Visitors among those targeted in rash of robberies
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

High surf taken at the "Kewalos" surf spot on the south shore of Oahu on Oct. 4. More high surf...
Hundreds rescued as big surf pounds south shores
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Ala Moana Center offers deals to give thanks to active military, veterans
If it is repealed, more than 20 states could be impacted — but Hawaii is not one of them.
The Debrief: Both sides of abortion debate weigh in on SCOTUS draft opinion
Mauna Kea (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
Lawmakers pass bill to remove UH as sole management authority on Mauna Kea