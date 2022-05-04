Tributes
Forecast: Wet and windy weather persists, plus advisory-level surf continues

Your top local headlines for Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:45 AM HST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy and rather wet trade wind weather will continue through the work week, with locally heavy downpours and a thunderstorm or two possible into Wednesday.

Showers will be focused over windward areas, but a few showers will occasionally drift to leeward areas.

Thickening high clouds are expected statewide from Wednesday night through Friday.

Lighter trade winds and fewer clouds and showers are anticipated by the weekend.

A high surf advisory has been issued for exposed north- and west-facing shores.

Another northwest boost is due Wednesday night.

A high surf advisory is currently in effect for south-facing shores. The current long-period south swell will linger through Thursday then slowly lower through rest of the week.

Trade winds over and upwind of the state will continue to produce above-normal, short-period surf along east-facing shores through Friday.

