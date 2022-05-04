Early-morning fire erupts from warehouse in Kaneohe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters extinguished a two-alarm blaze that broke out at a warehouse in Kaneohe early Wednesday.

It happened on Kamehameha Highway, between King Windward Nissan and Yamashiro’s Building Supply.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it received the 911 call just before midnight that smoke and flames were spotted coming from a warehouse.

Nine HFD units with 36 firefighters responded.

Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Police Department were also called.

The Hawaiian Electric Company also responded to help with downed power lines.

HFD said crews had to rotate because of the intensity and complexity of the work.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated.

