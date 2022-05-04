The Debrief: Both sides of abortion debate weigh in on SCOTUS draft opinion
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:37 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A draft opinion obtained by Politico reveals a possibility the landmark case of Roe v. Wade could be repealed by the United States Supreme Court.
If it is repealed, more than 20 states could be impacted — but Hawaii is not one of them.
In tonight’s debrief, advocates on both sides of the issue weigh in. Experts also explain why Hawaii abortion rights laws likely won’t change.
