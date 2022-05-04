Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

The Debrief: Both sides of abortion debate weigh in on SCOTUS draft opinion

If Roe v. Wade is repealed, Hawaii's abortion laws likely wouldn't change. Advocates on both sides of the issue are sounding off.
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:37 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A draft opinion obtained by Politico reveals a possibility the landmark case of Roe v. Wade could be repealed by the United States Supreme Court.

If it is repealed, more than 20 states could be impacted — but Hawaii is not one of them.

In tonight’s debrief, advocates on both sides of the issue weigh in. Experts also explain why Hawaii abortion rights laws likely won’t change.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Visitors among those targeted in rash of robberies
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

Ted's Bakery
Hit by supply chain issues, Ted’s Bakery to take their pies off the grocery shelves
High surf taken at the "Kewalos" surf spot on the south shore of Oahu on Oct. 4. More high surf...
Hundreds rescued as big surf pounds south shores
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Ala Moana Center offers deals to give thanks to active military, veterans
Mauna Kea (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
Lawmakers pass bill to remove UH as sole management authority on Mauna Kea