The Debrief: Both sides of abortion debate weigh in on SCOTUS draft opinion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A draft opinion obtained by Politico reveals a possibility the landmark case of Roe v. Wade could be repealed by the United States Supreme Court.

If it is repealed, more than 20 states could be impacted — but Hawaii is not one of them.

In tonight’s debrief, advocates on both sides of the issue weigh in. Experts also explain why Hawaii abortion rights laws likely won’t change.

