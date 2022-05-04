To curb youth vaping, legislature passes bill banning flavored products

Tributes
House Bill 1570 aims to minimize access to harmful tobacco products that disproportionately target children.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:23 PM HST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Legislature Tuesday gave its final approval to a measure banning the sale of flavored vaping products.

House Bill 1570 aims to minimize access to harmful tobacco products that disproportionately target children.

“Flavored vaping products have targeted kids for years, addicting a generation to nicotine right under our noses,” said Rep. Scot Z. Matayoshi. “The long-term health consequences will be felt for years to come, but this bill is a start to minimizing these impacts.”

A recent Hawaii Youth Risk Behavior Survey found about 1 in 3 middle schoolers and about 50% of all high school students have tried e-smoking devices.

Along with banning flavored vapes, the bill also prohibits the mislabeling of nicotine products as “nicotine-free.”

Violations will come with fines between $500 and $2,000.

The measure passed through both chambers of the Legislature and now moves to the governor for his signature.

