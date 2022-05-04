Tributes
California woman, 72, dies days after Hawaii Island crash

Hawaii Police Department logo.
Hawaii Police Department logo.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:51 AM HST|Updated: 9 hours ago
KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in North Kona on Monday night that left a 72-year-old California woman dead.

The woman has been identified as Heserlina Emata, of Milpitas, California.

Police responded to a call at around 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of Palani Road and Tomi Tomi Drive.

According to police, a gray 2020 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, driven by a 37-year-old Kailua-Kona man, was heading north on Palani Road when it crossed the double solid yellow lines and side swiped a white 2004 Honda Accord traveling south.

After sideswiping the Honda sedan, the pickup truck then struck a silver 2020 Chrysler Pacific van head-on. The van, driven by a 58-year-old California man, contained five female passengers.

The driver of the Honda Accord was treated at the scene.

The pickup truck driver, as well as the driver and all five passengers of the van, were transported to the Kona Community Hospital for treatment.

The 72-year-old female passenger of the Chrysler van later died on Wednesday, police said.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call authorities at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the 13th traffic fatality this year compared to eight at this time last year.

