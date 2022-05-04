Tributes
Ala Moana Center offers deals to give thanks to active military, veterans

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:04 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As May marks Military Appreciation Month, more than 30 stores and restaurants at Ala Moana Center is offering discounts to military members and veterans.

The discounts vary at each store and last until the end of the year.

Some of the stores include Fossil, HIC Surf, Madewell, Lucky Strike and Eggs ‘N Things.

The shopping center said the deals, which range from 10% to 20% off at certain business, will be applied following presentation of a valid U.S. military ID.

For a full list of participating merchants, click here.

