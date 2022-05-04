After months-long battle, Kauai infant in need of bone marrow transplant is cancer-free

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last November, a Kauai family went on a statewide appeal for bone marrow donations in hopes of helping infant Seeley Borges in her battle against leukemia.

Now, there’s a positive update: Baby Seeley is cancer-free.

It was a substantial battle for the family. Seeley and her parents have been staying at a Seattle hospital for more than 100 days now.

Hundreds of people signed up for the bone marrow registry after hearing Seeley’s story, but a perfect match was never found.

Fortunately, her mother Hayley was a half-match.

Baby Seeley received the transplant and is on the road to recovery.

