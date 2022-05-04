After months-long battle, Kauai infant in need of bone marrow transplant is cancer-free
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:50 PM HST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last November, a Kauai family went on a statewide appeal for bone marrow donations in hopes of helping infant Seeley Borges in her battle against leukemia.
Now, there’s a positive update: Baby Seeley is cancer-free.
It was a substantial battle for the family. Seeley and her parents have been staying at a Seattle hospital for more than 100 days now.
Hundreds of people signed up for the bone marrow registry after hearing Seeley’s story, but a perfect match was never found.
Fortunately, her mother Hayley was a half-match.
Baby Seeley received the transplant and is on the road to recovery.
