18-year-old indicted on attempted murder charges in connection with stabbing

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:13 PM HST|Updated: 7 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury has indicted an 18-year-old Kapolei woman accused of brutally stabbing her friend.

Lakaysha L. Faitele, 18, was charged Wednesday with one count of second-degree attempted murder.

The charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Faitele allegedly stabbed her friend last week multiple times when the two were at a relative’s home. The victim was critically injured.

“This is a tragic case and we will hold Faitele accountable for her violent and dangerous behavior,” city Prosecutor Steve Alm said.

“We can only hope that the victim recovers to see justice be done.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

