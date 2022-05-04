Tributes
10-year-old sworn in as junior officer to nearly 400 law enforcement agencies

Junior CBP Officer Devarjaye Daniel recites the Oath of Office for the 388th time as he joined...
Junior CBP Officer Devarjaye Daniel recites the Oath of Office for the 388th time as he joined CBP's ranks.(Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:00 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUSTON (Gray News) – A 10-year-old battling terminal cancer passed up the chance of going to Walt Disney World to become the youngest officer to be sworn into U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Devarjaye Daniel is now a sworn officer of nearly 400 law enforcement agencies, far surpassing his wish of being sworn into 100.

“This is right up his alley,” Theodis Daniel, Devarjaye’s father told CBP. “He turned down a trip to Disney World because law enforcement is all he wants to do.”

“It was my distinct pleasure to welcome ‘DJ’ into the CBP family,” said CBP Port Director Shawn Polley after administering the oath.

DJ went through training and was introduced to intellectual property rights violations where he questioned a fake purse.

The 10-year-old worked with K-9 teams and got to open a package of undeclared currency where he found three large stacks of bills, putting a smile on his face.

CBP said the boy’s keen eye even led to the seizure of apples from a traveler from El Salvador, as they are prohibited to prevent foreign pest and plant diseases.

DJ wrapped up his first day on the job with hugs, handshakes and spreading joy.

He has been sworn in as a junior officer 388 times.

