Visitors among those targeted in rash of robberies

One of most recent robberies happened Monday morning at the Hilton Hawaiian Lagoon.
By Allyson Blair
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:16 PM HST|Updated: 12 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating multiple robberies and a carjacking after a violent weekend on Oahu.

It appears tourists were targeted in at least two of the crimes.

One of most recent robberies happened just after 2 a.m. Monday at the Hilton Hawaiian Lagoon.

Law enforcement sources told HNN that two men visiting from the mainland were hanging out near the lagoon when a group of suspect walked up and punched one of the victims in the face, demanding his things.

When his friend tried to help, sources said, the 23-year-old was beaten until he lost consciousness.

He was taken to the hospital.

On Friday night, meanwhile, a man visiting from Japan was held up at gunpoint on Ala Wai Boulevard near Nohonani Street about 10 p.m.

He wasn’t hurt but the suspects ― a man and a woman ― got away with his Rolex watch.

Visitors said they’re aware of the crime and are doing what they can to stay safe.

“Just be on the defensive. Look out,” said Johnny Gonzalez.

Jessica Lani Rich, president of the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii, added the violence lately is disturbing.

“We are very much aware of the problem of crime in Waikiki. We want to do something about it,” she said.

Rich says she along with other stakeholders in the Visitor Safety Coalition are set to meet in an effort to discuss possible solutions.

“We need more cameras. We need more police officers on the street. We need more warnings to our visitors to play it safe,” Rich said.

Waikiki wasn’t the only community impacted by violent crime over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, a man was carjacked at gunpoint by a group of men after he stopped at the light at the intersection of Farrington Highway and Mokuola Street.

Sources say the 21-year-old victim was beaten.

The suspects got away with his 1998 Ford Ranger.

If you have information on these crimes, you’re asked to call Honolulu CrimeStoppers.

