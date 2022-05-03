Tributes
Under new rule, Hawaii real estate transactions must disclose sea level rise threat

All real estate transactions in the state must now include disclosures about sea level rise risk, under a new rule that took effect Sunday.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:56 PM HST|Updated: 15 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - All real estate transactions in the state must now include disclosures about sea level rise risk, under a new rule that took effect Sunday.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said the mandate applies to sea level rise up to and including 3.2 feet.

State officials said the disclosures are needed given that rising seas are already causing damage, including on Oahu’s North Shore.

“Recent news of the North Shore home collapse highlights the real risks to oceanfront properties due to climate change,” said Suzanne Case, Land Board chair. “Unfortunately, this may happen again, it’s a dangerous situation – and demonstrates the necessity for disclosing this kind of information.”

The rule applies to oceanfront and near-oceanfront properties. It is also in effect for properties near streams and in areas that are prone to flooding.

For more information and to download the disclosure flyer, click here.

