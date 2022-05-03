Tributes
Snowy conditions atop Mauna Kea force closure of road, visitor station

Mauna Kea summit's current conditions show high humidity with freezing temperatures and thunderstorms.(CFHT)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:59 PM HST|Updated: 12 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heavy fog and icy conditions have closed the Mauna Kea Summit Access Road to the public along with the Visitor Information Station.

Located at an elevation of 9,200 feet, the station is reporting downright wintry conditions with ice and snow on the road, freezing temperatures and thunderstorms.

A time lapse video from the summit over the last 24-48 hours shows a healthy dusting of snow falling on the mountain. Monday afternoon, temperatures dropped to 30 degrees, but factoring in wind chill, it felt like 21 degrees, officials said.

Rangers close off access when conditions become too treacherous for the public.

Rangers will continue monitoring road and weather conditions and will reopen the road to the public when the conditions are safe.

Click here for more details on conditions.

