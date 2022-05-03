Rainbow Warriors volleyball begins title defense against North Greenville in Los Angeles

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s almost game time for the Rainbow Warriors volleyball team as they begin their National Title defense in the NCAA tournament.

The defending National champion ‘Bows are set to take on North Greenville in Tuesday’s opening round.

UH faces the crusaders after they took down Princeton in a three set sweep…on Sunday in a match that’s being considered an upset, NGU now trying to dethrone UH in the quarterfinals.

However, it won’t be an easy task, as Hawaii is red hot coming off of a thrilling three set slugfest with Long Beach State in the Big West Championship two weeks ago.

Using the break in between the two tourneys to rest and recharge ahead of their title defense.

“Yeah this week was great for practice.” UH’s Spyros Chakas told reporters. “We all I think we are all so passionate about it, even the guys that are on the bench or all the guys that are redshirting we’re helping and everyone was just everyone seems to want it right? so I think that as long as we have the mentality it’ll be really good for us and it will help us.”

For the first time in two years, Hawaii will play the tournament with no crowd restrictions, after canceling the tourney in 2020 and a limited amount of spectators allowed at last year’s big dance.

UH is going to rely on the Warrior faithful that is expected to converge on LA in full force Tuesday night.

“Yeah not only is the flight closer, the destination is closer and and as many fans as we had in Columbus last year with Covid, I bet that this year we’re going to have an even bigger support there though, so having it be this close to home it’s just going to help us a lot.” Guilherme Voss said.

First serve at the Pauley Pavilion is set for Tuesday at4:30 p.m. Hawaii time, the game will also be televised on Spectrum Sports.

Hawaii News Now will have continued coverage of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Volleyball Championship throughout the week from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.