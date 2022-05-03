Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood

Your top local headlines for April 28, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:05 PM HST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 18-year-old woman accused of brutally stabbing her friend remains behind bars on $500,000 bail.

Lakaysha Faitele has been charged with second-degree attempted murder.

She appeared in court Monday, where a judge confirmed her bail amount.

In court documents, police said the 17-year-old victim was found in a pool of blood with 8-inch stab wounds to her chest and legs. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Authorities responded to the incident around 3:45 a.m. Thursday in the Hale Moaena Ohana apartments in Kapolei.

Honolulu police say Faitele spent the night with the victim at a relative’s home.

Her aunt and uncle woke up to yelling from their living room, they told police.

Faitele’s uncle said he tackled the suspect as she tried to escape with a knife in her hand, according to the court documents.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ikaika Chong Kee Jr.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Visitors among those targeted in rash of robberies
Maui County says storms overnight triggered landslides and road damage in East Maui.
Heavy rains batter parts of the state, triggering landslides and road closures
The city’s plan to shorten the Honolulu rail route could shrink the number of people who will...
Report: Plan to shorten rail route could shrink ridership by thousands

Latest News

Guy Hagi's Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Keep the umbrellas handy! Wet weather continues
A view of the active lava lake within the Halemaumau crater, taken on April 15, 2022.
Kilauea lava flow steady after starts and stops
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise News Roundup (May 3, 2022)
It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
‘It’s not OK’: Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Mueller-Dombois' wife, Annette, is working with her husband to publish all of his research...
He dedicated his life to ohia research. His work led to encouraging news