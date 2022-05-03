Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 18-year-old woman accused of brutally stabbing her friend remains behind bars on $500,000 bail.

Lakaysha Faitele has been charged with second-degree attempted murder.

She appeared in court Monday, where a judge confirmed her bail amount.

In court documents, police said the 17-year-old victim was found in a pool of blood with 8-inch stab wounds to her chest and legs. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Authorities responded to the incident around 3:45 a.m. Thursday in the Hale Moaena Ohana apartments in Kapolei.

Honolulu police say Faitele spent the night with the victim at a relative’s home.

Her aunt and uncle woke up to yelling from their living room, they told police.

Faitele’s uncle said he tackled the suspect as she tried to escape with a knife in her hand, according to the court documents.

