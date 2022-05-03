Mahalo, educators! Freebies abound for Teacher Appreciation Week
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:54 PM HST|Updated: 12 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s Teacher Appreciation Week!
And as a big mahalo to educators, some companies are offering freebies.
Jack in the Box wants teachers to start their day off with a little bit of liquid joy. All school faculty can get one free iced or hot coffee of any size from Monday until Thursday.
McDonald’s is giving out a free medium or iced coffee Monday through Sunday.
This offer can be redeemed once a day, per person.
Jamba Juice is showing its gratitude to teachers with a buy one, get one smoothie deal.
The offer is valid Tuesday. Educators just have to present an ID or pay stub.
