Mahalo, educators! Freebies abound for Teacher Appreciation Week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s Teacher Appreciation Week!

And as a big mahalo to educators, some companies are offering freebies.

Jack in the Box wants teachers to start their day off with a little bit of liquid joy. All school faculty can get one free iced or hot coffee of any size from Monday until Thursday.

McDonald’s is giving out a free medium or iced coffee Monday through Sunday.

This offer can be redeemed once a day, per person.

Jamba Juice is showing its gratitude to teachers with a buy one, get one smoothie deal.

The offer is valid Tuesday. Educators just have to present an ID or pay stub.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.