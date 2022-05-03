Tributes
Forecast: Wet weather continues, heavy rain still possible today(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:15 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will be rather wet for most of this week, with some locally heavy downpours, and possibly a thunderstorm, through Tuesday. Most of the showers will soak windward communities, but a few showers will occasionally drift to leeward areas. Deep moisture riding up the slopes of the Big Island has led to a mix of wintry precipitation over the summits, and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued. Lighter winds and fewer showers are anticipated by the weekend.

A long-period northwest swell will continue to fill in across exposed north and west waters, then get a reinforcement late Tuesday into Wednesday. A long-period south swell will hold, followed by an even larger south swell arriving Tuesday into Wednesday, peaking Thursday then slowly lowering through rest of the week. A High Surf Advisory has been issued through 6 PM HST Thursday as surf along south facing shores

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

