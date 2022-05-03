Tributes
Advertisement

Forecast: Keep the umbrellas handy! Wet weather continues

Your top local headlines for May 3, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:56 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will be rather wet for most of this week, with some locally heavy downpours, and possibly a thunderstorm, through Tuesday.

Most of the showers will soak windward communities, but a few showers will occasionally drift to leeward areas.

Deep moisture riding up the slopes of the Big Island has led to a mix of wintry precipitation over the summits, and a winter weather advisory has been issued.

Lighter winds and fewer showers are anticipated by the weekend.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

A long-period northwest swell will continue to fill in across exposed north and west waters, then get a reinforcement late Tuesday into Wednesday.

A long-period south swell will hold, followed by an even larger south swell arriving Tuesday into Wednesday, peaking Thursday then slowly lowering through rest of the week.

A high surf advisory has been issued through 6 p.m. Thursday for surf along south-facing shores.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

