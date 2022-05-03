Forecast: Keep the umbrellas handy! Wet weather continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will be rather wet for most of this week, with some locally heavy downpours, and possibly a thunderstorm, through Tuesday.

Most of the showers will soak windward communities, but a few showers will occasionally drift to leeward areas.

Deep moisture riding up the slopes of the Big Island has led to a mix of wintry precipitation over the summits, and a winter weather advisory has been issued.

Lighter winds and fewer showers are anticipated by the weekend.

A long-period northwest swell will continue to fill in across exposed north and west waters, then get a reinforcement late Tuesday into Wednesday.

A long-period south swell will hold, followed by an even larger south swell arriving Tuesday into Wednesday, peaking Thursday then slowly lowering through rest of the week.

A high surf advisory has been issued through 6 p.m. Thursday for surf along south-facing shores.

