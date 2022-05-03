Tributes
Hirono: Draft court opinion on abortion is an attack on constitutional rights

The Supreme Court's abortion draft is sparking heated debate on constitutional rights.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM HST|Updated: 7 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation condemned the leaked abortion draft opinion from the Supreme Court, saying it attacks the constitutional rights of women.

The Roe v. Wade draft opinion ― leaked Monday ― reveals a possible overturn of the abortion rights ruling, which has stood for a half century.

“As far as I’m concerned, anybody in this country who cares about our civil rights and our constitutional rights should be very, very concerned about this draft opinion,” said U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii.

Hirono said Republicans who are focusing on the fact the opinion was leaked are missing the point.

“I should think that we should be so much more stunned by the fact that the radical, right-wing Justices of the Supreme Court are prepared to eliminate a constitutional right that the women of this country have relied on for almost 50 years,” Hirono said.

Meanwhile, Congressman Kai Kahele, D-Hawaii, said the Supreme Court opinion was “unprecedented.”

“For the sake of my three daughters and all Americans who’d be stripped of their bodily autonomy, we must not be discouraged because the fight isn’t over,” he said, on Twitter.

If the U.S Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, that does not mean abortion would become illegal nationwide. Instead, individual states would decide whether and when abortions would be legal.

That would lead to a patchwork of laws that vary widely by state - from outright bans to enshrined Constitutional protections.

The most recent CBS News poll on the issue finds most respondents want abortion to remain legal in their state.

And The Guttmacher Institute ― a research and policy organization ― estimates that 26 states would significantly limit or ban abortion if Roe is overturned.

The Supreme Court’s decision will not effect access in Hawaii. In fact, experts say Hawaii has some of the strongest abortion protection policies in the nation.

Hawaii was the first state to legalize abortion at the request of the mother in 1970, three years before landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

There is a chance that women living in anti-abortion states may need to travel to a state where abortion is legal or order pills online.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

