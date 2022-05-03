Blood Bank of Hawaii joins nationwide effort to provide relief in Ukraine ― and at home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the war continues in Ukraine, relief efforts are ramping up around the world ― and here at home.

The Blood Bank of Hawaii is teaming up with blood banks across the country as part of a nationwide fundraising effort for Ukraine.

With every donation of blood, platelets, and plasma, the bank will make a financial contribution toward an overall goal of $250,000.

With the war entering its third month, the drive not only helps those in Ukraine. It also eases the local blood shortage, which has grown worse during the pandemic.

“In the Ukraine, people can be putting their lives in jeopardy running outside and going to donate blood,” said BBH President and CEO Kim-Anh Nguyen.

“How fortunate that we are in Hawaii that we don’t have to live under those circumstances, so I hope that everybody in Hawaii takes this as ‘it’s my turn today to come out and roll up my sleeve.”

Nguyen also adds the bank is typically 400 donors short of its weekly supply goal.

“Here in Hawaii, we need 100-150 people every day, so multiply that in the Ukraine for the entire country, how many donors are needed,” Nguyen saud,

The Ukraine drive lasts through Sunday.

Those interested in donating, can visit bbh.org or contact 808-848-4770.

