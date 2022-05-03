Advisory-level surf expected for south-facing shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory has been issued for the south-facing shores of all islands as several pulses of a long-period swell are expected for the next few days.

The National Weather Service said the advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Waves of up to 10 feet are possible.

The first swell is forecast to hold through Tuesday, followed by a larger swell arriving Tuesday night and peaking Thursday before slowly lowering for the rest of the week.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers -- and especially visitors to the islands who are unfamiliar with ocean conditions -- should heed all advice from ocean safety officials and use caution.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.